First Look of Puneeth Rajkumar’s James is Out

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year leaving the nation and Kannada film fraternity in deep shock. The makers of his next film unveiled the first look poster of his last film titled James. Puneeth Rajkumar is dressed in an army outfit and the poster comes with the backdrop of a battleground. Puneeth Rajkumar essays the role of a soldier in this action entertainer. Chethan Kumar directed James and the film is announced for March 17th 2022 release marking the birth anniversary of Puneeth Rajkumar. Except for a song and action episode, the entire shoot of James is completed.

The Karnataka film fraternity and the distributors of the state decided not to screen any film from March 17th to 23rd as respect for the late actor. All the theatres in the state would screen James. Both his brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar will be seen in cameo roles in James. Priya Anand, Srikanth and Prabhakar Mukherjee will be seen in other important roles in James.