First Look: Prabhas from Kalki 2898 AD

Pan-Indian star Prabhas and national-award winning director Nag Ashwin are working on a big-budget attempt which is the costliest in Indian cinema. The film titled Kalki 2898 AD is aimed for a massive release on May 9th. The makers kick-started the promotions and the first look of Prabhas is unveiled. Prabhas plays Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD and he looks stunning in the released poster on the eve of Maha Shivarathri. A song on Prabhas and Disha Patani was wrapped up recently in Italy and the team returned back to Hyderabad.

The shooting portions of the film reached the final stages and the post-production work is going on. There are reports that the film may not make up for May 9th release and things will be finalized soon. Legendary actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan are playing crucial roles and Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani are the leading ladies. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has music composed by Santosh Narayanan.