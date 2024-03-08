Dynamic and super massy NBK109 first look glimpse

Advertisement

Nandamuri Balakrishna, NBK, is known for his big mass action blockbusters and the actor has been in great form too. Now, he is coming up with his NBK109, in the direction of Bobby Kolli. The writer-director Bobby Kolli has a distinctive style in presenting his heroes and he has come up with a dynamic, ferocious, cool and cruel character for NBK – Natural Born King.

After a huge blockbuster like Waitair Veerayya, he is working with NBK and the teaser increases hype for the movie. The teaser presents him being calm against a fiery attack of thugs and NBK in his trademark style delivers a lasting punchline too. Going by this first glimpse, we can imagine how memorable and exciting the showdown will be between Animal antagonist Bobby Deol and NBK, in the film.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya are producing the movie on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively. Srikara Studios is presenting the film. S Thaman’s scintillating score has added an extra layer to the ferocious visuals on screen. Vijay Karthik is handling cinematography for the film. Makers have unveiled this dynamic teaser on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri and more details are awaited.