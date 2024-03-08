Gaami Movie Review

In the movie “Gaami,” the protagonist, portrayed by Vishwak Sen, is named Shankar and is afflicted with a dangerous condition. Physical contact with others causes his skin to burn and leads to temporary loss of consciousness. Due to this, he is compelled to leave his Ashramam. He learns from a well-wisher that there is a medicinal herb in the Himalayas which has the potential to alleviate his suffering. Alongside Jahnavi, played by Chandini Chowdary, the film traces Shankar’s quest. As the story progresses, the origins of Shankar’s ailment and his backstory are revealed.

Analysis: By the conclusion of the movie, the audience will be left wondering how a novice director and a fresh production team managed to create a film of such grand scale. Gaami script is very hard to make in terms of locations and in terms of complex screenplay. The way three parallel threads are connected in climax makes this film a winner. This film GAAMI mThe idea is of global scale, but making wise the budget constraints are visible. On flipside, the narration is slow paced. Heroine chandini Chowdary sub-plot is not written properly. The purpose of her life-threatening expedition is not justified.

Performances: Viswaksen’s portrayal of Shankar is an impeccable casting choice. The role of the heroine, played by Chandini, is rather confined. The supporting roles, though few, are enacted by relatively new artists. This aspect brings freshness to the film.

Production values are very good. The locations are breathtaking, the detention facility set design is of international standard.

Debutante director Vidyadhar deserves all the critical acclaim for dreaming about this project and achieving it. The camerawork by Vishwanath Reddy is very good, and the music by Naresh Kumaran is good with a fresh background score. Apart from the director, these two guys added a value to the film.

Positives:

Truly unique storyline

VFX and Locations

Engaging narration

Director’s vision is excellent.

Multi-Genres are blended well.

Negatives:

Slow paced at times

Excessive Cinematic Liberty

Not for all sections of audiences

Verdict:

Astonishingly, this movie provides a truly unique viewing experience. The debutant director vidyadhar masterfully blends various genres into the script, crafting a film that is part fantasy, part adventure all complemented by outstanding visuals and a good background score. However, it does have its moments of slow pacing, And not for masses! Overall, watch it to experience a completely different film.

Rating: 3/5

Director : Vidyadhar Kagita

Music : Naresh Kumaran

Cinematography: Vishwanath Reddy

Producers: Karthik Sabareesh

