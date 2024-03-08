Thaman joins NBK109

The team of NBK109 will release a glimpse this evening on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri. Bobby is the director and this is his next film after a blockbuster like Waltair Veerayya. There are speculations that he would repeat Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer for the film but he picked up Thaman. An official announcement was made by the makers today. This is Thaman’s fourth consecutive film with Balakrishna after Akhanda, Veerasimha Reddy and Bhagavanth Kesari. Thaman started composing the tunes for the film which is yet to be titled.

Balakrishna is expected to take a two-month break from shoot for the AP Assembly and Parliament elections. NBK109 is scheduled for Dasara release this year and is produced by Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios. Bobby Deol essays the role of the lead antagonist in NBK109.