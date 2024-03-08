Shankara: Heart-melting Track From Pottel

Sahit Mothkhuri of Savaari fame is directing a rural backdrop film Pottel with Yuva Chandraa Krishna and Ananya Nagalla playing the lead roles. From the first look to the first two songs, every promotional material was impressive. Today, they released the third single Shankara.

This heart-melting number has very good orchestration with Shekar Chandra helming the music. Yuva Chandraa who is worried about his missing goat (Pottel), asks an old woman about a way to find it. Upon receiving the instruction, he decides to pierce his tongue with a Trishool. The family who witnesses this act closely weeps in pain.

Kasarla Shyam described the entire scenario, whereas Sandilya Pisapati sang it poignantly. Produced by NISA Entertainments and Pragnya Sannidhi Creations, Pottel is gearing up for release.