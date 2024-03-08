Hanuman Digital Release on Hold?

Hanuman is the biggest hit of 2024 in Tollywood. The film had a dream run of more than 50 days in theatres. All the Sankranthi releases are available for digital streaming but Hanuman date is not finalized and announced. There are speculations that Hanuman will be available on Zee5 from March 8th but the film was not available. Even Zee5 hasn’t made any official announcement for the same. Some of the netizens have been asking Zee5 as there is a lot of confusion on the digital streaming of Hanuman. Zee5 responded saying that they have no update about the OTT date of Hanuman and the authorities requested to follow their social media handles for further updates. Zee5 did not reveal the real reasons for the delay.

Hanuman is a super-hero film directed by Prasanth Varma and Teja Sajja, Amritha Iyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani and Vinay Rai played the lead roles. Niranjan Reddy is the director. Prasanth Varma is currently working on the sequel of the film titled Jai Hanuman.