Premalu Movie Review

Malayalam cinema has been flying high in the recent times. Their content is being watched by neighboring audience. Premalu is one small attempt targeted for youth. What makes the film even special for Telugu audience is that the film is set in the backdrop of Hyderabad. Premalu is a regular story narrated in a unique manner. Rajamouli’s son Karthikeya is releasing the film in Telugu today. Here is the review of Premalu.

Story:

Sachin (Naslen) fails in love during his college days. Due to the regular fights between his parents, he decides to fly to the UK. His visa process gets delayed by six months. In this while, he comes to Hyderabad along with his friend Amul (Sangeeth Prathap) for GATE Coaching. He falls in love with Renu (Mamitha Baiju) at first sight and she works for an IT firm in Hyderabad. She has good clarity about her life partner and Sachin is not even near to her expectations and thoughts. Renu loves the company and friendship of Sachin. The rest of Premalu is all about how Sachin expresses his love and what happens next forms the story of Premalu.

Analysis:

Premalu has nothing great about the plot or the conflict. The treatment and narration is quite fresh, engaging. The characterizations are well written and enough fun is generated throughout. The formula of Premalu connects well with the youth and the entertainment is the major USP of the film. Sachin’s friend Amul too tries for Renu and this tricky point connects to everyone well. People like Amul are found in every friend’s gang. A healthy entertainment is written around these characters and the director is completely successful in presenting Premalu in an engaging manner.

Premalu starts on a slow pace and it takes some time for the audience to dive into the world of the film. Without any strong conflict, the director banked completely on the characters and the fun. The narration is so gripping that every scene is engaging in the film. Premalu is not a college story or a corporate life story. Touching various genres, the director blended entertainment throughout the film.

Telugu dialogues and dubbing are a huge plus for the film. Aditya Hasan who wrote and directed the web series 90s penned the dialogues for the film. Several popular social media one liners and dialogues are used in the film. They are hilarious in theatres. Premalu is a good example that if the characters are lively, there can be unlimited fun. The film also brings the feel of watching a Telugu film as it is shot in Hyderabad.

Performances:

Most of the actors are new faces and they have done their best. Naslen has done a fantastic job and his role will be remembered. He was natural. Mamitha is a star material and she is perfect as Renu. She looks cute in the film. Sangeeth too looks apt and he is one in every gang. All the other actors are good in their roles.

Girish AD himself penned the script and he has a huge command on writing and the narration. He worked well on the characterizations and the scenes look simple but they are hilarious. The songs are ok and the production values are good. Premalu is worth watching and some of the scenes will last for a longer time.

Final Word: Premalu is loaded with fun and the performances make it a memorable watch.

