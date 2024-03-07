“Gaami” Grand USA Premieres Today by Shloka Entertainments

Mass Ka Das Vishwak Sen, who always stuns with a wide variety of movies and performances is back with his outing “Gaami” under the direction of Vidhyadhar Kagita.

Presented by V Celluloid, the epic adventurous film is produced by Karthik Sabareesh, and co-produced by Swetha Moravaneni in Association with Swetha Vahini Studios, Vishwak Sen Cinemas, Tamada Media, and Clown Pictures.

Prominent distribution company “Shloka Entertainments”, which is on a success streak, is bringing this much anticipated Telugu movie “Gaami” to the audience in North America.

The movie is all set for grand premieres on March 7th, 2024 Thursday in & over 220+ locations, ahead of its worldwide release on March 8th, 2024.

The craze for the film among USA moviegoers is unreal. Pre-sales for premieres have reached the 100k gross mark, setting the stage for a record opening in Vishwaksen’s career.

Directed by the debutant Vidhyadhar Kagita, “Gaami” is crafted as a visually stunning and emotionally gripping cinematic masterpiece that has already garnered immense buzz and anticipation with the trailer released recently. “Gaami” follows the journey of Vishwak Sen, who plays the character of an Aghora afflicted with a rare condition that renders him unable to sense human touch.

The trailer has already captured the imagination of viewers worldwide and showcases Vishwak Sen’s intense portrayal as he embarks on a quest for self-discovery and redemption. The film promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and exceptional performances.

The female lead in the movie was played by the very talented Chandini Chowdary, while Abhinaya, Harika Pedda, Dayanand Reddy, Mohammad Samad, Shanti Rao, and others played key roles.

