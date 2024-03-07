Jagan played game in name of three capitals, says Lokesh

“There are only seven wonders in the world and now the eighth wonder is that the claim of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, that he has a vision. The only vision that Jagan Mohan Reddy appears to have is resorting to illegal sand mining and ganja smuggling” remarked TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, here on Thursday in a sarcastic way.

Launching the second phase of Sankharavam programme here, Lokesh felt that he is fortunate enough to step on this sacred land of Ananthapur where the people always uphold ethical values. Jagan Mohan Reddy has played a game in the name of three capitals, Lokesh said and added that he did three things for Visakhapatnam, including building a palace there with a whopping Rs 500 cr, spending Rs 25 lakh for a bathroom alone.

When Jagan steps on Visakhapatnam land some bad omen happens as for the first time he visited the port city the gas leakage from LG Polymers was reported when he visited second time the reactors got exploded in that company, Lokesh said, adding that during his recent visit BYJU’s centre got burnt. While the people of North Andhra are getting ready for Jagan’s last journey, he, however, is stating that he will take his oath from this area if he gets re-elected, Lokesh remarked.

Making a mockery of a graphic building produced by Jagan in Visakhapatnam terming it as ‘kodi katti’ (chicken knife), Lokesh said that he only made everyone recall the murder of his paternal uncle, Y S Vivekananda Reddy. Jagan who utters the words of value and credibility, should first reply to his cousin, Dr Suitha Reddy, whose farther was mercilessly done to death, Lokesh said.

When his own sister, Sharmila, says that she does not have security how other women in the State can expect safety and security from this Government, he asked. Recalling the series of welfare of schemes that Jagan has discontinued which were implemented during the TDP regime, Lokesh said that the Super-Six schemes were announced by TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, after witnessing the problems being faced by all sections of people.

Asserting that all the schemes announced by the TDP-Jana Sena combine, including providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth in five years, will be implemented in letter and spirit, he said that the ‘Jayaho BC’ programme was organised keeping in view the safety and security of the community. Listing out the schemes announced by the combine for the progress of various sections of society, Lokesh said that all the pending projects in Rayalaseema will be completed within no time of the TDP-Jana Sena forming the coming government.

Observing that Best Activist of the TDP award has been given to those who have already performed well, Lokesh promised to provide nominated posts for all those who strive for the success of the TDP in the coming polls. Lokesh made a fervent appeal to the TDP and the Jana Sena activists to take the Super-Six schemes to every doorstep and ensure that the candidate of the combine, Sunil, gets elected with huge majority in the upcoming elections.