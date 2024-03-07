Buzz: Sanjay Dutt in Pushpa: The Rule?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is keen to take up Pushpa: The Rule to all the corners of the nation. The second installment is much bigger and the makers are spending lavishly on this Sukumar directorial. As per the ongoing speculation from the Bollywood media circles, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been approached to play a special role which is like a cameo. Sanjay Dutt is expected to reveal his decision to the team very soon.

Sukumar is in plans to complete the shooting portions of Pushpa: The Rule at the earliest. The film will hit the screens on August 15th during the Independence Day weekend. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this big-budget attempt.