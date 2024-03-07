NBK109 Glimpse Loading

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for his 109th film and Bobby Kolli is the director. Several large schedules are completed and Balayya will take a break for AP Elections that are scheduled in April. On the auspicious day of Maha Shivarathri, the team will unveil the glimpse of the film tomorrow. An official announcement for the same has been made today. Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary will be seen in other important roles and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is the lead antagonist.

Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Cinemas are the producers. NBK109 is said to be a mass entertainer. The film is rumored to hit the screens during Dasara this year. Balakrishna is expected to announce his next film post elections in summer.