The public meeting being organised by both the TDP and the Jana Sena at Chilakaluripet on March 17 is going to create history in State politics, said president of the State unit of the TDP, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, and Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Chairman, Nadendla Manohar, on Thursday.

Addressing a joint media conference here, both the leaders announced that TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, are going to unveil an unprecedented event at the massive public meeting at Chilakaluripet where over 10 lakh people are gathering. Besides the combined manifesto, both the leaders will announce the future course of action of both the TDP and the Jana Sena, they said.

Calling upon the activists of both the parties, all sections of people, including women, to attend in large numbers to make the meeting a resounding success, Atchen Naidu and Manohar made it clear that the efforts of the YSRCP to bring differences between the two parties will be a miserable failure. Both the leaders announced that a separate call centre with legal experts with the number 7306299999 has been set up at the TDP headquarters here to help all those activists of both the TDP and the Jana Sena who are being harassed by the YSRCP leaders in the name of filing false cases.

Observing that political parties generally enter into an alliance only with a view to coming to power, they said that in Andhra Pradesh, however, both the TDP and the Jana Sena have joined hands to end the autocratic and dictatorial rule and keeping in view the welfare of the people. Both the parties are moving in a systematic way after joining hands sending shock waves in the ruling YSRCP, they added.

Making it clear that the YSRCP can never be successful in bringing division between both the TDP and the Jana Sena, Atchen Naidu and Manohar said that the YSRCP is making every effort to create differences among the party leaders and activists. “Even the YSRCP leaders are making threatening calls to the TDP and the Jana Sena activists on filing false cases against them,” they stated.

Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan are going to make important announcements at the Chilakaluripet meeting on Super-Six schemes besides on other issues, Atchen Naidu and Manohar added. Both the leaders made it clear that they do not have any objection to join hands with the BJP in the coming elections and that Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday visited New Delhi on an invitation from the BJP.

Manohar said that Pawan Kalyan will be reaching New Delhi by late on Thursday evening and after detailed discussions with the senior BJP leaders, both Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan will provide all the details to the media on the possible alliance. Some searches are conducted on the Jana Sena office here only to threaten the party leaders and the party will take legal recourse on this, Manohar observed.