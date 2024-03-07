Pic Talk: Samantha sizzles for Femina

Top actress Samantha is away from work and is recovering from Myositis. The actress is focused on travel, fitness and is busy with Health Podcasts. Samantha has been active on social media and is endorsing, promoting several brands. The actress has been going bold from the past couple of years and she sizzled on the cover page of fashion magazine Femina. Samantha looked super hot in a specially designed yellow outfit and she posted the click on her Instagram page. The actress is yet to announce her next film this year and she will be seen in Varun Dhawan’s Citadel and it will premiere on Amazon Prime in April.

