Sree Leela rejects a bunch of Biggies

Talented Telugu beauty Sree Leela worked without breaks and she has done multiple films in the past few months. All her recent offerings except Bhagavanth Kesari failed to impress the audience. Sree Leela and her work were criticized as she picked up pale roles and commercial flicks instead of interesting roles. Most of the directors wanted to showcase the dance moves of Sree Leela instead of presenting her performance. The actress too has decided not to hurry and she is waiting to bounce back.

Sree Leela has been approached for special songs for a couple of Tollywood biggies and the actress rejected the offers without any hesitation. She is waiting to prove her mettle as an actress and she is not much interested to do item numbers at this stage of her career. Sree Leela also rejected couple of Telugu films as her roles had no prominence. For now, she has Vijay Deverakonda’s film lined up. She is yet to sign new projects.