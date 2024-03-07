LoveMe Teaser: Interesting Ghost Love

Advertisement

Love Me – If you dare, a never attempted romantic horror starring Ashish and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles impressed everyone with the first look. Today, sensational filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga launched the teaser online. Makers attended a grand college event to unveil the teaser.

The teaser looks brilliant, technically top-notch with amazing visuals provided by PC Sreeram and a blockbuster background score by MM Keeravaani. It begins with Arjun (played by Ashish) wanting to go on a date with a ghost, one you can’t see twice. Vaishnavi Chaitanya warns him, but he is still fascinated by the ghost and enters the building. The thrill ride begins, where he encounters spine-chilling moments. It promises a spine tingling horror with a good dose of romance and thrill.

Blockbuster “Balagam” makers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy are producing the film under “Dil Raju Productions” in association with Naga Mallidi. This romantic horror film is helmed by newcomer Arun Bhimavarapu, and his vision is visible in every frame of the teaser. Shirish is presenting the film.