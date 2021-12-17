First-timer YSRCP MLAs become “collection kings”

Several of the YSRCP first-time MLAs are getting brazen by each passing day. Several first-timers, who mainly won riding on the tide of a massive YS Jagan wave in 2019, are said to be unsure of a ticket in 2024 and have apparently decided to go on a collection spree. Several complaints about such MLAs have already reached YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In Nellore, a Rajya Sabha MP himself had to complain to YS Jagan about the indiscriminate collection spree of an MLA. When the issue came to YS Jagan’s notice, he is said to have told the MP that the MLA would not be given ticket in the 2024 elections. Another MLA from Palnadu area is accused of collecting up to Rs 3 crore every month. This MLA is said to be collecting Mamools for every apartment constructed in his area. IN case of another MLA, the high command is said to be very upset as he is promoting gambling and betting in a big way.

Ditto with a couple of MLAs from Rayalaseema. In Prakasam distrct, an MLA was given an Innova for securing a transfer for a CI in his district. Some MLAs are accused of crossing the jurisdiction and collecting bribes from the neighbouring assembly constituency. Complaints about these MLAs are said to be pending with YS Jagan.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Prashant Kishore’s team will conduct a survey and prepare a list of the most corrupt and least working MLAs. Most of these MLAs would not be given tickets in the 2024 elections. The party insiders are now said to be hotly debating about who will retain the party tickets and who would be shown the door.