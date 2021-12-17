Will BJP’s Dec 28 meet be a game-changer in AP?

It appears the BJP in Andhra Pradesh is slowly taking determined steps to emerge as a credible player for 2024 elections. The party now feels that it stands a chance in AP politics as the TDP is getting gradually weakened. With Pawan Kalyan proving to be a non-starter, the BJP feels that it is time for the party to go aggressive in AP.

To herald the changed attitude, the party is planning a public meeting in Vijayawada on December 28. The meeting would be attended by the top leadership of the party and they would provide guidance to the state unit to emerge as a credible political force in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The party is making all-out arrangements to ensure that the meeting is a success.

As a preparatory to the public meeting, the BJP has also signaled that it would maintain equi-distance from both the TDP as well as the YSRCP. Till now, the BJP went soft on the YSRCP, while going hammer and tongs on the TDP. Recent visit of Amit Shah to Tirupati has changed it all. He has categorically told the party leaders and cadres that the YSRCP was no friend of the BJP.

The party is going to adopt the three-pronged strategy of Operation Akarsh, equidistance and agitational programmes for Andhra Pradesh. But, will the AP voters forgive the BJP for its acts of omission and commission ? Will the voter embrace the BJP? Will it be able to create an impact all alone without any credible alliances? Let’s wait and see how things pan out.