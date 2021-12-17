KCR gives jobs to TRS leaders, no job notifications for 30lakh unemployed!

Students and unemployed youth fought for statehood to Telangana with a hope that they will get jobs in separate Telangana state.

But Telangana CM KCR failed to issue job notifications despite 2 lakh vacancies in state government departments in seven years.

KCR has been giving jobs to TRS leaders by appointing them as chairpersons of various government corporations and provided employment for politically unemployed in TRS.

In the last two days, he appointed chairpersons for eight corporations.

On Friday (today), he appointed five chairpersons.

But what about 30 lakh unemployed youth in Telangana who registered with TSPSC and desperately awaiting job notifications for the last seven years.

KCR and his family members and TRS leaders got employment due to sacrifices made by students and unemployed youth due to which Telangana state was formed and KCR could become CM.

But KCR has no concern for them and only concerned about giving jobs to politically unemployed in his party.