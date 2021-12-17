Naga Chaitanya’s first comments post-breakup

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya parted ways with his wife Samantha and the actor stayed calm. Samantha made enough noise across social media circles about her personal life and professional projects. Samantha even responded about the tough phase she has been in after the breakup. Naga Chaitanya is completely focused on work and the actor revealed that he would never take up the roles that will leave his family members in embarrassment.

The netizens and social media activists related these comments to recent choices made by Samantha. The actress sizzled in an item song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and the number is a smashing hit even before the release. During his recent media interaction, Naga Chaitanya said that he is in the game to choose all the kinds of roles but he will never pick up those roles that will have an impact on his family. Naga Chaitanya is busy with Thank You and Bangarraju. Samantha signed a couple of pan-Indian films along with an international film.