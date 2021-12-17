Raj Tarun’s Anubhavinchu Raja is now streaming on Aha

Young and talented Raj Tarun delivered a series of duds in his career. the actor’s recent offering Anubhavinchu Raja completed its theatrical run last month and the film is now streaming on the Telugu digital platform Aha. The OTT platform acquired the digital rights for a decent price. Raj Tarun plays the role of Bangaram in the film who depends on the wealth of his grandfather. Srinivas Gavireddy directed Anubhavinchu Raja and Annapurna Studios, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are the producers. Ariyana is the leading lady and Gopi Sundar composed the music. Watch Anubhavinchu Raja on Aha this weekend.

