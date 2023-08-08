Flashback: Did Sunny Deol’s “Gadar” really Outperform Amir’s “Lagaan”?

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, “Gadar 2,” which is set to clash with the highly anticipated “Oh My God-2,” starring Akshay Kumar. While both movies belong to sequel series, the current generation is more familiar with the prequel of “Oh My God-2,” namely “OMG,” compared to “Gadar Ek Prem Katha,” the prequel of “Gadar 2.” Consequently, during a recent media interaction, reporters inquired whether Sunny’s film can hold its ground against the might of “OMG-2.”

In response to this intriguing question, Sunny Deol reminisced about a cinematic clash from two decades ago – the face-off between “Gadar” and “Lagaan.” He shared that back then, the prevailing notion was that “Lagaan” would likely excel while “Gadar” might not fare as well. Much to the surprise of many, “Gadar” emerged as the undisputed victor at the box office during that time. Sunny’s revelation prompted discussions among current-generation media personnel, debating the authenticity of Sunny Deol’s claim that “Gadar” outperformed “Lagaan” financially. Their skepticism is understandable, given that modern audiences are more acquainted with “Lagaan” due to its Academy Award nomination. However, Sunny Deol’s statement holds true. During the 1990s, he enjoyed a substantial fan base, particularly in states like Punjab and Haryana. “Gadar” collected an impressive ₹133 crores gross at the box office during that era, whereas “Lagaan” managed slightly over half that amount, around ₹70 crores.

Nevertheless, it’s crucial to acknowledge that “Lagaan” left an indelible impact as it received huge appreciation during film festivals and it also inspired subsequent generations of filmmakers. This influence transcends mere box office collections, signifying the broader cultural and artistic significance of the movie.