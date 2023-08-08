Crucial changes for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule

There are no official updates coming from the team of Pushpa: The Rule. The fans of Allu Arjun have been debating on social media about the film’s release date. Two small schedules of Pushpa: The Rule have been wrapped up in the Maredumilli forest in East godavari district. Sukumar made minor changes and added more action for Pushpa: The Rule. He took a break and is working on the final script again.

Close to 40 percent of the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule has been completed and the shoot resumes very soon. A big schedule is expected to commence in Thailand. Pushpa: The Rule may miss the summer 2024 release. Bunny and Sukumar will take the call about the release date only after the shoot concludes. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are bankrolling this big-budget attempt. Pushpa: The Rule is one of the costliest films of the nation and it is high on expectations.