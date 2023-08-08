Kamal Haasan coming for Kalki 2898AD

Prabhas’ next film is Kalki 2898AD which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The first glimpse surprised the nation and the film is high on expectations. What makes the film more exciting is the cast. Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani will be seen in other prominent roles. Kamal Haasan is the lead antagonist and he signed the project officially. The next schedule of Kalki 2898AD will start next week in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City.

Kamal Haasan will join the sets of Kalki 2898AD in this schedule and Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan too will shoot for the film in this schedule. Kamal took a break from Indian 2 and he would complete some crucial portions of Kalki 2898AD. The team is in plans to wrap up the shooting portions of the film by the end of this year. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this prestigious project.