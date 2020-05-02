Floral salute to Gandhi Hospital staff from the sky at 9.30 am tomorrow

The Indian Air Force on Saturday sent a letter to the Telangana government that the force will conduct fly-past at 9.30 on Sunday and shower rose petals on the Gandhi Hospital. As a markof gratitude to corona warriors be it the doctors, nurses, hygiene and sanitation staff, police personnel, the air force will salute the warriors for their efforts to fight the battle against covid-19.

In the letter, the Indian Air Force stated, “Indian Air Force, Hakimpet Air Force Station under the leadership and command of group Captain K S Raju (Medical) and Group Captain Pankaj Gupta want to felicitate all the staff of Gandhi Hospital and Gandhi Medical College invovled in the service of Covid-19 pandemic, management in the form of floral salute (showering rose petals from the helicopter). At 9.30 am Sunday, at Jaishhankar Statue, Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad. All the doctors, nurses, Telangana state police personnel and staff members (ministerial/para medical/technical/security/sanitation and other contractual service employees of Gandhi Hospital are hereby requested to attend the honour in full uniform. This is for strict complaince,” the Indian Air Force wrote to the Telangana government.

The honour to Gandhi Hospital and medical college staff is part of national display of gratitude by the Indian armed and navy forces to doctors, paramedics and policemen engaged in the country’s fight against the pandemic

Further, the Indian army will also lay wreathe at the police memorials on May 3 to honour the police personnel who died in the fight against covid-19. The army will also display formations at the sea. This was announced by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria at a press briefing.

Talking to the media on Friday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said, “Our nation has shown resilience to overcome such crisis. The Army on its part will conduct mountain band displays along some of the Covid hospitals in almost every district of our country. The armed forces will also lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of our police forces: There are some special activities that nation will get to witness. Air Force to conduct flypast from Srinagar to Trivandrum & another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It’ll include both transport & fighter aircraft.On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all Covid-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys & media which has been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times,” Rawat said.