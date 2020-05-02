No truth in Kajal walking out of Acharya

From the past one day, there are speculations that Kajal Aggarwal walked out of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya after she had to avoid a clash of her dates with a Tamil film for which she allocated bulk dates. The manager of Kajal clarified that there is no truth in the news and she is very much in the project. Kajal will join the sets soon after the shoot of Acharya will reinstate confirmed her manager.

Earlier Trisha walked out of the project due to creative differences after which Kajal was approached. Kajal even took her advance for the film. Acharya is a social drama that is directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan plays a pivotal role in the film which completed 40% of the shoot. Matinee Entertainments and Konidela Production Company are the producers.