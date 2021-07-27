Follow Ashok’s orders: AP High Court directs Mansas EO!

The Andhra Pradesh High Court today (Tuesday) directed Mansas Trust EO (executive officer) Satyanarayana to follow the orders issued by Mansas Trust chairman, senior TDP leader Ashok Gajapathi Raju.

Raju filed contempt petition against EO stating that EO was not cooperating with him in discharging his duties as chairman in violation of earlier HC orders.

The High Court expressed anger at EO and directed him to obey orders issued by chairman Raju.

The court also directed EO to immediately pay salaries for staff working in Mansas Trust .

The court also cancelled orders issued by EO convening meeting of executive council.

The court directed EO not to involve others in auditing of Trust accounts.

The court asked EO to audit accounts only with auditor.

Though High Court struck down Jagan government’s earlier orders of removing Raju from chairman post and reinstated him as chairman, officials of Mansas Trust are not cooperating with Raju reportedly due to instructions from Jagan government.

Raju moved High Court filing contempt case against officials.