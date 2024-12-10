x
The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning

Published on December 10, 2024 by swathy

The Architect of Brand Banglore, SM Krishna is no more, Karnataka Declares Three-Day Mourning

Karnataka government has announced a state-wide holiday on Wednesday for the last rites of former Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister SM Krishna. The state will observe three days of mourning to honor the veteran politician’s memory.

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna was a distinguished Indian politician who transformed Karnataka’s political and technological landscape. As Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004, he earned recognition for establishing “Brand Bengaluru” by turning the city into India’s leading tech hub. Under his leadership, Bengaluru emerged as India’s answer to Silicon Valley, attracting global IT companies and creating thousands of jobs.

SM Krishna’s service to the nation extended beyond Karnataka. He served as India’s External Affairs Minister from 2009 to 2012, strengthening international relations. His role as Maharashtra’s Governor from 2004 to 2008 further demonstrated his administrative capabilities. In recognition of his contributions to public affairs, he was awarded the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2023, India’s second-highest civilian honor.

Throughout his political journey, SM Krishna was associated with various political parties, including the Praja Socialist Party, Indian National Congress, and later the Bharatiya Janata Party. His most notable achievement remains the establishment of the Bangalore Agenda Task Force, which brought private sector expertise to public development.

The state administration has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at all government buildings during this period. All government functions and entertainment programs will remain suspended for three days as a mark of respect.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed that SM Krishna’s funeral will receive full state honors. The final rites will be performed in his hometown of Maddur at 4 PM on Wednesday.

The government has made special arrangements for the public to pay their last respects in Bengaluru Until 8 AM on Tuesday in Maddur Wednesday between 10:30 AM and 3 PM.

The ongoing winter legislature session may be affected by this development. Both opposition parties and the government will hold a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to decide whether to proceed with the session or declare a holiday. The legislature is expected to pay tributes to Krishna before any adjournment.

