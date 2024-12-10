Siddharth’s unusual comments on Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the biggest hits of the country and the film is doing exceptional business in North India. The first grand public event for the film was held in Patna and the people attended in large numbers. The event turned out to be the point of discussion across the nation. During a recent interview, the anchor said that the crowds gathered for the Patna event of Pushpa 2: The Rule were crazy and Siddharth called it a marketing and promotional campaign.

“Gathering people in India is an easy task. They come out to see a JCB. Pushpa 2: The Rule event is just a marketing and promotional strategy” told Siddharth. The actor has made such comments several times in the past and he was trolled, landed into trouble. The actor hasn’t seen a solid success in Telugu and Tamil languages. Siddharth recently got married to Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari and they are residing in Mumbai.