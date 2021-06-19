Former PCC Chief N Raghuveera Reddy turns spritual

Remember N Raghuveera Reddy? The No 2 in Kiran Kumar Reddy and Rosaiah ministries? He was tipped to become the chief minister after the death of YS Rajasekhar Reddy. Later, he was made the PCC chief for the state of Andhra Pradesh. Know what he is doing these days? Raghuveera held several ministries under YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Kiran Kumar Reddy and Rosaiah and was a successful entrepreneur too.

Raghuveera has now turned spiritual. Yes. He is now busy with temple-related activities in his home village of Neelakanthapuram in Anantapur district. He is into holding religious programmes in his village and is working hard to get the 1000-year- old temple in his village renovated. He is also busy with farming activities. After spending a few hours in the morning in his agricultural farm, he would go to the temple to supervise the renovation works. Throughout the day, he is involved in the temple-related activities.

It would be difficult to recognize Raghuveera these days. Gone is the swashbuckling spotless Khadi attire. He now wears a coarse lungi and a cotton shirt and travels to his farm and temple in a moped. He is sporting a beard these days. He would pass off as any rural farmer.

The temple works are now almost over and Raghuveera wanted to make the consecration a big affair. But, Covid played spoilsport. So, he got best wish messages from spiritual leaders like Sri Sri Ravishankar and others for the temple inauguration. The formal re-consecration ceremony was a simple affair with only locals being involved. The temple is dedicated to Lord Neelakantha, after whom the village is named Neelakanthapuram. Incidentally, Raghuveera’s surname too is Neelakanthapuram.