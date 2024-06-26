Former YSR Congress MLA Pinnelli arrested

Spread the love

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Wednesday dismissed the arrest petitions filed by former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. Following this, the police have arrested him and shifted him to the Palnadu SP office.

He was arrested in the case of destroying the electronic voting machine on May 13, while the polling for the Assembly and Parliament was in progress. Pinnelli went to the high court and secured anticipatory bail.

The court heard the arguments on both sides and reserved the judgement last week. On Wednesday, it dismissed the bail petition filed by Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy making it easy for the police to arrest him. Accordingly, the police have arrested the former MLA and took him to the SP office in Narasaraopet.

Four cases were filed against Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy during the elections in Macherla. It was alleged that Ramakrishna Reddy visited the Palwaigate polling booth during the polling on May 13. He destroyed the electronic voting machine and attacked TDP polling agent Namburi Seshagiri Rao. He also threatened another woman, Cherukuri Naga Siromani, in the polling booth.

The next day, Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, along with his brother Venkatrami Reddy, visited Karampudi and created law and order problems. He and his brother attacked Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy and caused injuries to him. He threatened the TDP workers and the police at several places.

The police have booked four cases against him for all his acts. When he filed a bail petition, the court granted him bail till the counting of votes on June 4. Then the court further extended the bail. The court heard the case on June 20 and reserved the judgment. On Wednesday, the court in its judgment dismissed the bail petitions. Following this, the police arrested Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy.