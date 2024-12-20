x
Home > Politics

Formula E Racing case rocks Telangana Assembly

Published on December 20, 2024 by swathy

Formula E Racing case rocks Telangana Assembly

The issue of Fromula E Racing case rocked Telangana Assembly, as BRS MLAs demanded for a discussion on it. Opposition MLAs stressed on the debate, as BRS working president KT Rama Rao has been booked as A1 in the case filed by ACB, regarding irregularities in conducting of Formula E Racing in Hyderabad.

“Congress Government has filed a false case on KTR to oppress Opposition. If they have filed a proper case, why are they not allowing a discussion on Formula E Racing in the House?” said BRS senior MLA Harish Rao, finding fault with Congress Government.

Earlier in the day, BRS MLAs tried to protest in the House, as Speaker did not allow a discussion on Formula E Racing. BRS MLAs even tore papers and threw them at Speaker. Angered by BRS MLAs act, ruling Congress MLAs obstructed Opposition MLAs, leading to chaos in the House.

Later Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar spoke to BRS MLAs and informed them that he will take a decision on discussing Formula E Racing in the Assembly, after consulting Chief Minister.

Commenting on the developments in the Assembly on Friday. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka fired on BRS MLAs.

“Did KTR spend money on Formula E Racing after discussing in Assembly? If he did not resort to any corruption, why is he worried? BRS MLAs are adamantly demanding for discussion on Formula E Racing, to divert Congress Government’s flagship initiative Bhu Bharati,” said Seethakka finding fault with BRS MLAs.

Seethakka even alleged that BRS MLAs have insulted a Dalit Speaker in this issue.

