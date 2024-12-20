x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Food & Their Digestion Time
Food & Their Digestion Time
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
View all stories
Home > Politics

World Bank Approves Major Loan for Amaravati Development Project

Published on December 20, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Harish Rao drama caught red-handed on camera
image
World Bank Approves Major Loan for Amaravati Development Project
image
Formula E Racing case rocks Telangana Assembly
image
‘Will KTR get arrested?’ The hot topic in Telugu political circles
image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

World Bank Approves Major Loan for Amaravati Development Project

Nine New Cities to Surround Amaravati

The World Bank has approved a substantial loan of Rs 6,800 crore (approximately $800 million) for the development of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh. This approval marks a significant milestone in the city’s development journey, following an earlier loan of Rs 6,700 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Key Development Plans

The World Bank has praised Amaravati as an exemplary model for urban transformation in India. Current population estimates show about 100,000 residents in Amaravati, with significant growth expected in the coming decade. The master plan, covering 217 square kilometers, aims to accommodate 3.5 million residents by 2050.

Employment and Housing Initiatives

The development project includes ambitious plans for job creation, with an estimated 50,000 new positions to be created within the next five years. The city has reserved 22% of its housing for affordable accommodation to ensure inclusive growth. Additionally, comprehensive training programs will be implemented for 17,000 individuals, including 10,000 women, focusing on higher-paying job opportunities and improved living standards.

Infrastructure Development

The World Bank’s support will facilitate extensive infrastructure development across the city. This includes the development of comprehensive road grid systems and public transportation networks. The project will also implement advanced flood mitigation measures, along with state-of-the-art water management systems and waste water treatment facilities.

Environmental Considerations

Environmental sustainability stands at the forefront of Amaravati’s development vision. The project incorporates smart and green technology integration throughout its planning, emphasizing low-carbon solutions and nature-based approaches. Particular attention has been given to enhancing disaster management capabilities and ensuring climate-resilient infrastructure throughout the city.

Loan Terms and Financial Details

The World Bank loan comes with favorable terms, including a 29-year maturity period and a 6-year grace period. The loan will be received in Japanese Yen, supporting a total project value of Rs 33,137.98 crore for 45 engineering works.

Government Initiatives

Nara Chandrababu Naidu government has significantly accelerated development work in Amaravati. Current plans include the construction of quarters for IAS and gazetted officers, comprehensive flood prevention programs, extensive road development, and essential infrastructure facilities. The TDP lead government has set an ambitious target to complete the capital city development within three years, bolstered by additional funding secured from HUDCO (Rs 11,000 crore) and German KfW (Rs 5,000 crore).

Next Harish Rao drama caught red-handed on camera Previous Formula E Racing case rocks Telangana Assembly
else

TRENDING

image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Tollywood : Sankranti releases amp-up promotions
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba hitting big screens on Feb 2025

Latest

image
Harish Rao drama caught red-handed on camera
image
World Bank Approves Major Loan for Amaravati Development Project
image
Formula E Racing case rocks Telangana Assembly
image
‘Will KTR get arrested?’ The hot topic in Telugu political circles
image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Most Read

image
Harish Rao drama caught red-handed on camera
image
World Bank Approves Major Loan for Amaravati Development Project
image
Formula E Racing case rocks Telangana Assembly

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition Food & Their Digestion Time Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024 Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024 Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses