x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Food & Their Digestion Time
Food & Their Digestion Time
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses
View all stories
Home > Politics

Harish Rao drama caught red-handed on camera

Published on December 20, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Harish Rao drama caught red-handed on camera
image
World Bank Approves Major Loan for Amaravati Development Project
image
Formula E Racing case rocks Telangana Assembly
image
‘Will KTR get arrested?’ The hot topic in Telugu political circles
image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Harish Rao drama caught red-handed on camera

harish rao pushed own party mlas in assembly

BRS senior leader Harish Rao has once again enacted drama in Telangana Assembly on Friday, reminding everyone of his fake suicide drama episode. Harish Rao’s efforts to disrupt House, were caught red-handed on camera, proving how cunning he is.

As the Formula E Racing case filed on KTR, became an issue of contention between ruling Congress and Opposition BRS, pink party MLAs held a protest in the House.

Till afternoon, all news media outlets reported the issue as Congress Vs BRS tussle, giving equal weightage to both sides. But Congress social media team released a video, in which Harish Rao made efforts to create unrest in the House, in a stealthy way in the evening, giving a clear edge to ruling party over Opposition BRS.

What’s shocking is, Harish Rao has pushed his own party BRS MLAs to create commotion and to get into the Well of the House, which can be considered a direct attack on Speaker. The startling part in this act is, Harish Rao has kept even BRS MLAs in dark about his plan. As a result even BRS MLAs were left puzzled.

Harish Rao’s unexpected act of pushing BRS MLAs to disrupt Assembly, reminds us of how he staged fake suicide attempt pouring petrol during Telangana agitation, to flare up emotions.

While the cunning Harish Rao did not get match box to complete his suicide drama, many Telangana youth committed suicide for the cause of Telangana, as emotions ran high during agitation. Today once again Harish Rao has reminded his fake suicide drama episode with his behavior in Assembly.

Previous World Bank Approves Major Loan for Amaravati Development Project
else

TRENDING

image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Tollywood : Sankranti releases amp-up promotions
image
Kiran Abbavaram’s Dilruba hitting big screens on Feb 2025

Latest

image
Harish Rao drama caught red-handed on camera
image
World Bank Approves Major Loan for Amaravati Development Project
image
Formula E Racing case rocks Telangana Assembly
image
‘Will KTR get arrested?’ The hot topic in Telugu political circles
image
Record premieres for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Most Read

image
Harish Rao drama caught red-handed on camera
image
World Bank Approves Major Loan for Amaravati Development Project
image
Formula E Racing case rocks Telangana Assembly

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition Food & Their Digestion Time Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024 Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024 Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses Eesha Rebba December-Ing Poses