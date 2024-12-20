Harish Rao drama caught red-handed on camera

BRS senior leader Harish Rao has once again enacted drama in Telangana Assembly on Friday, reminding everyone of his fake suicide drama episode. Harish Rao’s efforts to disrupt House, were caught red-handed on camera, proving how cunning he is.

As the Formula E Racing case filed on KTR, became an issue of contention between ruling Congress and Opposition BRS, pink party MLAs held a protest in the House.

Till afternoon, all news media outlets reported the issue as Congress Vs BRS tussle, giving equal weightage to both sides. But Congress social media team released a video, in which Harish Rao made efforts to create unrest in the House, in a stealthy way in the evening, giving a clear edge to ruling party over Opposition BRS.

What’s shocking is, Harish Rao has pushed his own party BRS MLAs to create commotion and to get into the Well of the House, which can be considered a direct attack on Speaker. The startling part in this act is, Harish Rao has kept even BRS MLAs in dark about his plan. As a result even BRS MLAs were left puzzled.

Harish Rao’s unexpected act of pushing BRS MLAs to disrupt Assembly, reminds us of how he staged fake suicide attempt pouring petrol during Telangana agitation, to flare up emotions.

While the cunning Harish Rao did not get match box to complete his suicide drama, many Telangana youth committed suicide for the cause of Telangana, as emotions ran high during agitation. Today once again Harish Rao has reminded his fake suicide drama episode with his behavior in Assembly.