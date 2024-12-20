x
Christmas gift from Pushpa 2: The Rule Loading

Published on December 20, 2024 by swathy

Christmas gift from Pushpa 2: The Rule Loading

Pushpa 2: The Rule is having a decent run at the box-office. Sukumar and his team had to chop off several important scenes considering the lengthy runtime of the film. Now on the occasion of Christmas, the makers are adding some of the episodes and the final runtime will touch 3 hours and 40 minutes. Almost 20 minutes of scenes will be added to Pushpa 2: The Rule and it will be available from December 25th. Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to contribute decent revenues during the Christmas and New Year holiday weekends.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is continuing its stupendous run across the North Indian belt. Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to dominate the new releases in Hindi in the coming holiday weekends. Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and Allu Arjun’s performance is widely appreciated by the audience. Mythri Movie Makers invested big on this action drama.

