Mythri clarifies about the Pushpa 2: The Rule OTT Date

Pushpa 2: The Rule is having a dream run at the box-office. The film is expected to mint more money during the Christmas and New Year holiday weekends. There are speculations that the film will have a digital streaming on January 9th which is untrue. The makers have issued a clarification that the digital streaming of Pushpa 2: The Rule will not happen before 56 days from the theatrical release of the film.

“There are rumours floating around about the OTT release of #Pushpa2TheRule. Enjoy the Biggest Film #Pushpa2 only on the Big Screens in this Biggest Holiday Season. It won’t be on any OTT before 56 days! It’s #WildFirePushpa only in Theatres Worldwide” posted Mythri Movie Makers. The film is expected to stream on OTT only in February. An official date will be out soon.