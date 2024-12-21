x
Three films aiming for Raja Saab Date?

Published on December 21, 2024 by swathy

Three films aiming for Raja Saab Date?

robinhoo and jaat and jack release dates

The makers of Raja Saab have issued a statement that the plans are on for April 10th, 2025 release. There is a huge VFX work to be completed and Maruthi’s team is not confident on releasing the film as per the announced date. For now, the confusion continues and the makers will make an announcement soon. For now, three Tollywood films are aiming for the same release date to take advantage of the summer season. Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni’s Jaat is aimed for April 10th release. Surprisingly, the film is being co-produced by People Media Factory, the producers of Raja Saab. This is an alternative plan if Raja Saab fails to release.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s upcoming film is Jack and it is a mass actioner. Bommarillu Baskar is the director and BVSN Prasad is the producer. After facing several hurdles, the shoot is happening as per the plan. The makers announced that the film will release on April 10th. Nithiin’s Robinhood was initially planned for Christmas release but the release is now pushed. His next film Thammudu is slated for February 25th release. If Robinhood releases on February 25th, Thammudu will have an April 10th release. Else, Robinhood will release on April 10th. For now, three films are aimed for Raja Saab release date. More clarity is expected in the coming weeks.

Next Rashmika looking for more Bollywood offers Previous Mythri clarifies about the Pushpa 2: The Rule OTT Date
