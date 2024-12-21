Rashmika looking for more Bollywood offers

Rashmika Mandanna is the national crush of India and she is enjoying a terrific craze. Her performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule is widely appreciated. Some of her past Bollywood films failed to impress the audience and the actress is now extra cautious. She is keen to sign more Bollywood and pan-Indian films along with balancing her South film career. Animal cemented her position in Bollywood and the actress now has a lot of offers in Hindi. The actress has signed Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2 that will roll soon. She has been offered a huge remuneration for the film.

Rashmika is keen to collaborate with top directors and actors of Hindi cinema. She has a number of films lined up in Telugu and she is even interested in taking up Tamil films. The actress has spent more time for Pushpa 2: The Rule and she is now relieved. She is keen to take up more and more films in 2025. She is back reuniting with Vijay Deverakonda in his next film that starts next year. She has The Girlfriend gearing up for a 2025 release. Rashmika will have a packed 2025 for sure. Apart from films, she has been signing brands to endorse them. Rashmika hiked her fee recently and she is demanding big money for her future projects.