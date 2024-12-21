x
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Food & Their Digestion Time
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Movie News

Rashmika looking for more Bollywood offers

Published on December 21, 2024 by swathy

Rashmika looking for more Bollywood offers

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is the national crush of India and she is enjoying a terrific craze. Her performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule is widely appreciated. Some of her past Bollywood films failed to impress the audience and the actress is now extra cautious. She is keen to sign more Bollywood and pan-Indian films along with balancing her South film career. Animal cemented her position in Bollywood and the actress now has a lot of offers in Hindi. The actress has signed Shahid Kapoor’s Cocktail 2 that will roll soon. She has been offered a huge remuneration for the film.

Rashmika is keen to collaborate with top directors and actors of Hindi cinema. She has a number of films lined up in Telugu and she is even interested in taking up Tamil films. The actress has spent more time for Pushpa 2: The Rule and she is now relieved. She is keen to take up more and more films in 2025. She is back reuniting with Vijay Deverakonda in his next film that starts next year. She has The Girlfriend gearing up for a 2025 release. Rashmika will have a packed 2025 for sure. Apart from films, she has been signing brands to endorse them. Rashmika hiked her fee recently and she is demanding big money for her future projects.

Next Shanmukh Jaswanth’s Leela Vinodam becomes blockbuster Previous Three films aiming for Raja Saab Date?
