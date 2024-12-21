x
Home > Movie News

Shanmukh Jaswanth’s Leela Vinodam becomes blockbuster

Published on December 21, 2024 by swathy

Shanmukh Jaswanth’s Leela Vinodam becomes blockbuster

Leela Vinodam

YouTube sensation Shanmukh Jaswanth makes his debut as the lead in ETV Win’s film Leela Vinodam, and he fits the role perfectly. The film is a period drama set in a small village, centered around the life of a young student, portrayed by Shanmukh.

His character harbors feelings for a girl but struggles to confess his love. Although he eventually gathers the courage to express his emotions, the girl doesn’t respond. The story delves into the emotional journey of a boy who is overwhelmed by negative thoughts while eagerly awaiting a reply from the one he loves.

Every second in the film feels like a climax, and the actual climax is the emotional heart and soul of the movie. The beautiful storytelling, enchanting music, and stellar performances make Leela Vinodam a magical experience. Shanmukh delivers a peak performance, and his relatable charm impresses audiences throughout.

Anagha Ajith plays the female lead. Directed by debutant Pawan Kumar Sunkara, the film is produced by Sridhar Marisa under the banner of Sri Akkiyan Arts. Leela Vinodam marks another major success for ETV Win this year, following the nostalgic blockbuster #90s.

Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa
Rashmika looking for more Bollywood offers
