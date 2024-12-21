Arrest warrant issued against former cricketer Robin Uthappa

The former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has been issued an arrest warrant due to allegations of fraud related to Employee Provident Fund (EPF) contributions. The warrant pertains to a sum of ₹23.36 lakh that was allegedly not deposited into employee accounts while Uthappa served as a director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt Ltd. The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner has instructed the police to take action on the warrant, emphasizing the urgency of the matter. However, the police have faced difficulties in locating Uthappa, as he appears to have changed his residence.

Uthappa could potentially face charges of “criminal breach of trust” under Section 405 of the Indian Penal Code, as the misuse of employee funds is considered a criminal offense in India. If the outstanding amount is paid before December 27th, the warrant will be cancelled. However, if the dues are not paid, additional legal action will be taken, following the instructions from the Regional PF Commissioner.