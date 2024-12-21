x
Politics

Massive Manhunt for YSRCP Leader Gowtham Reddy

Published on December 21, 2024 by swathy

Massive Manhunt for YSRCP Leader Gowtham Reddy

The Andhra Pradesh Police have intensified their search for YSRCP leader Gowtham Reddy, who has gone into hiding following an attempted murder case. The High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail petition has triggered a nationwide manhunt, with authorities issuing lookout notices to prevent him from fleeing the country.

Despite deploying advanced technology and four specialised teams, the police have been unable to locate Gowtham Reddy. The investigation spans multiple cities including Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Hyderabad. The case stems from an attempted murder charge related to a land-grabbing dispute involving Uma Maheshwara Sastri. Reddy has remained elusive since the High Court rejected his anticipatory bail petition.

AP Police recently searched Reddy’s residence in Satyanarayanapuram, Vijayawada, acting on intelligence that he might be hiding there. A special team also investigated leads in Madhapur, Hyderabad, but both searches proved unsuccessful. Sources indicate that following the High Court’s rejection, Reddy has filed a bail petition with the Supreme Court. Police suspect he may have travelled to Delhi for legal consultations.

AP Police has implemented comprehensive tracking measures by monitoring family members’ phone communications and tracking potential meetings with legal representatives. They are also investigating secret communications with close associates and analyzing call patterns and durations of suspicious numbers. The police investigation continues as authorities work to apprehend the YSRCP leader in connection with the attempted murder case.

