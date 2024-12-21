x
Pushpa 2: The Rule: Crucial changes for OTT Version

Published on December 21, 2024 by swathy

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Crucial changes for OTT Version

Pushpa 2: The Rule is having a decent and steady run across the box-office. The makers yesterday clarified that the OTT release of the film will not happen before 56 days of its theatrical release. This puts an end to all the speculations about the digital streaming date of Pushpa 2: The Rule. There are rumors that the digital release will have an uncut version as Sukumar has removed a bunch of important episodes considering the theatrical runtime. There are reports that the digital version will last four almost four hours and it is untrue.

The team has decided to release the theatrical version of Pushpa 2: The Rule on the OTT release. The makers have made changes to the sync sound which was not clear in theatres. Some of the dialogues were not audible for the audience in theatres and the issue is rectified for the OTT version of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will be available for streaming in February. There would be a huge jump in the box-office numbers for the film during the Christmas and New Year weekends.

