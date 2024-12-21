NTR wraps up a Lengthy schedule of War 2

NTR is occupied completely as he has been focused on his Bollywood outing War 2. Some of the crucial episodes were planned and NTR flew to Mumbai for the shoot. A lengthy schedule of the film has been completed and NTR returned back from Mumbai last night. Some of the crucial episodes on NTR and Hrithik Roshan along with the solo episodes of NTR are filmed in this schedule. NTR wants the team to complete his portions of War 2 shoot by the end of January. Ayan Mukerji and his team are keen to complete the filming except the songs before the end of January 2025.

NTR has plans to commence the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Dragon from the first week of February. Though the shoot was planned in January, NTR pushed the shoot to complete the filming of War 2. He wants to focus completely on Dragon till the completion of the shoot. He would take a break for the promotions of War 2 in August 2025. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are jointly producing Dragon and the film is slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. The entire team of Prashanth Neel will work for the high voltage actioner.