Rythu Bharosa from Sankranti, Agri Min announces in Assembly

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwara Rao announced in Assembly on Saturday that Rythu Bharosa will be implemented from Sankranti festival. Telangana farmers have been eagerly waiting for Rythu Bharosa scheme, one of the key poll promises of Congress.

Congress had promised to provide Rs 15,000 per acre per year for Telangana farmers through Rythu Bharosa, in the place of Rs 10,000 per acre paid by BRS Govt through Rythu Bandhu scheme. However with Revanth Reddy Government failing to implement for two seasons in 2024, farmers have been feeling restless. With Agriculture Minister giving clarity on the scheme in Assembly, farmers in the state will be relieved now.

“Rythu Bharosa scheme guidelines will be finalized in January. The amount will be disbursed to farmers accounts from Sankranti,” said Tummala Nageshwar Rao, making a statement on Rythu Bharosa.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also reiterated his commitment towards Rythu Bharosa scheme, saying that Congress Government will implement the scheme, at any cost, though previous BRS Govt has pushed state into a debt trap. Revanth Reddy urged farmers not to have doubts over implementation of Rythu Bharosa.

Meanwhile heated debate took place in the Assembly on the status of agriculture and farmers, with Congress and BRS legislators indulging in a war of words.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao claimed that, it was former CM KCR who disbursed Rs 73,000 Cr through Rythu Bandhu scheme to Telangana farmers. He stressed that, it was because of Rythu Bandhu scheme that cultivation in Telangana has increased to 2 lakh acres.

Former Minister and BRS senior Harish Rao claimed that 2 lakh acres were irrigated in Nalgonda district alone with Kaleshwaram Project.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy hit back at Harish Rao saying, he will resign, if Harish Rao proves that atleast one acre has been irrigated in Nalgonda district through Kaleshwaram Project.