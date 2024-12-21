Revanth Reddy’s strong comments against Allu Arjun

An unfortunate incident took place in Sandhya theatre during the premiere show screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule. A stampede took place on the night and a woman named Revathi passed away. Her son has been admitted to hospital and is recovering. The government of Telangana has taken this seriously and Allu Arjun has been arrested. He is out on bail. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took up the issue in the state Assembly and he made strong statements on Allu Arjun and explained what happened on the night of the stampede.

“There would be no benefit shows or price hikes for tickets till I will be the Chief Minister of the state. The day after the release of Allu Arjun, all the film celebrities rushed to his residence to meet him. Did he lose his leg or eye or hand? I was criticized badly. There was no one who visited the kid who is battling for life in the hospital. Where are the celebrities going or thinking?” told Revanth Reddy.

“The cops have denied permission for the actors and producers to attend the premiere show as they could not control the crowds and there is a single way of entrance into the theatre. But Allu Arjun attended the premiere. But before reaching RTC Crossroads, the actor opened his roof top and waved to the fans and the crowds. He came through a roadshow. A heap of people rushed to Sandhya theatre. Once the gate was open, thousands rushed into the theatre. A woman named Revathi passed away. Close to 50-60 bouncers restricted the crowds and a stampede took place because of this” told Revanth Reddy.

“At this time, the cops reached out to Allu Arjun and informed him about the situation. They asked him to quit the screening and move out but Allu Arjun refused to do so. He said that he wanted to watch the complete show. Then, the DCP warned of arrest and they sent Allu Arjun forcefully. During his return, Allu Arjun came back to his rooftop and waved to his fans. The cops filed cases and arrested some of them. The cops also approached Allu Arjun as A11. He was quite harsh with the cops. The cops had to answer to the court and he was taken into custody. The cops have done their duty in this case” told Revanth Reddy.

Komatreddy Venkat Reddy, the Cinematography Minister of Telangana once again confirmed that there would be no benefit shows or special screenings for any film in the state in the future. The state government has announced Rs 25 lakhs for the family of Revathi who died in the Sandhya theatre stampede.