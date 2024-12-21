x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Different Types Of Berries With Names
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition
Food & Their Digestion Time
Food & Their Digestion Time
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses
VitaminD Importance
VitaminD Importance
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Radhika Apte Maternity Photography
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Revanth Reddy completely upset with Tollywood

Published on December 21, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
“Was Allu Arjun so cruel and insensitive?” Owaisi speech raises serious concern
image
Pawan Kalyan Visit Anantagiri Mandal And Interact With Tribals
image
Revanth Reddy completely upset with Tollywood
image
Revanth Reddy’s strong comments against Allu Arjun
image
Rythu Bharosa from Sankranti, Agri Min announces in Assembly

Revanth Reddy completely upset with Tollywood

revanth reddy comments on Tollywood celebrities visiting Allu Arjun

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during his speech in the state Assembly, expressed his dissatisfaction over a number of Tollywood celebrities visiting Allu Arjun. The actor was arrested in the Sandhya theatre stampede case and he was in Chanchalguda jail for a night. The next morning, almost all the top actors, directors and technicians of Telugu cinema met Allu Arjun. There was a huge attention for the entire day and the entire media was busy covering the visits. This did not go well with Revanth Reddy. He had a direct question if Allu Arjun has lost his hand or an eye or his leg? “Why were so many Tollywood celebrities visiting him. Not a single celebrity paid their visit to the kid who is battling for life in hospital. What is happening with the celebrities of Telugu cinema” questioned Revanth.

He also discussed the amount of criticism he faced and he said that he was badly targeted on that day. He explained about what happened on the night of the stampede and how the cops have done their duty. During his speech, Revanth Reddy also said that the government would extend its support for the film shoots. “But there would be no special premieres or benefit shows in the state till I will be the Chief Minister of the state” told Revanth Reddy. His anger has a reason for sure.

Next Pawan Kalyan Visit Anantagiri Mandal And Interact With Tribals Previous Revanth Reddy’s strong comments against Allu Arjun
else

TRENDING

image
Revanth Reddy completely upset with Tollywood
image
Revanth Reddy’s strong comments against Allu Arjun
image
NTR wraps up a Lengthy schedule of War 2

Latest

image
“Was Allu Arjun so cruel and insensitive?” Owaisi speech raises serious concern
image
Pawan Kalyan Visit Anantagiri Mandal And Interact With Tribals
image
Revanth Reddy completely upset with Tollywood
image
Revanth Reddy’s strong comments against Allu Arjun
image
Rythu Bharosa from Sankranti, Agri Min announces in Assembly

Most Read

image
“Was Allu Arjun so cruel and insensitive?” Owaisi speech raises serious concern
image
Rythu Bharosa from Sankranti, Agri Min announces in Assembly
image
Massive Manhunt for YSRCP Leader Gowtham Reddy

Related Articles

Different Types Of Berries With Names Keerthy Suresh And Varun Dhawan In The Great Indian Kapil Show Hebah Patel At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Aishwarya Rajesh At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sushmita Sen At At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Sanjana Sanghi At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Regina Cassandra At Democratic Sangha Change Maker Awards 2024 Rakul Preet Singh Stunning Poses Malavika Mohanan In Sounth Indian Tradition Food & Their Digestion Time Alia Bhatt Best Of 2024 Poses Hebah Patel Gym Selfies 2024 Ananya Panday In Maroon Suit Shraddha Kapoor In Red Sea Film Festival 2024 Krithi Shetty Mataka-Ing Poses VitaminD Importance Radhika Apte Maternity Photography Nikkii Galrani And Aadhi Pinisetty Fabulous In Red Sara Tendulkar Beach Vibes Taapsee Pannu December-Ing Poses