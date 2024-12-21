Revanth Reddy completely upset with Tollywood

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during his speech in the state Assembly, expressed his dissatisfaction over a number of Tollywood celebrities visiting Allu Arjun. The actor was arrested in the Sandhya theatre stampede case and he was in Chanchalguda jail for a night. The next morning, almost all the top actors, directors and technicians of Telugu cinema met Allu Arjun. There was a huge attention for the entire day and the entire media was busy covering the visits. This did not go well with Revanth Reddy. He had a direct question if Allu Arjun has lost his hand or an eye or his leg? “Why were so many Tollywood celebrities visiting him. Not a single celebrity paid their visit to the kid who is battling for life in hospital. What is happening with the celebrities of Telugu cinema” questioned Revanth.

He also discussed the amount of criticism he faced and he said that he was badly targeted on that day. He explained about what happened on the night of the stampede and how the cops have done their duty. During his speech, Revanth Reddy also said that the government would extend its support for the film shoots. “But there would be no special premieres or benefit shows in the state till I will be the Chief Minister of the state” told Revanth Reddy. His anger has a reason for sure.