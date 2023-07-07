Four Mega Releases in a Month

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is done with the shoot of BRO, the remake of Vinodaya Sitham. Sai Dharam Tej will be seen in the other lead role. The film will hit the screens on July 28th and the promotional activities will start very soon. Megastar Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Bhola Shankar and the film is heading for August 11th release during the Independence Day weekend. Before heading to USA, Chiranjeevi also wrapped up his dubbing work for the film. The post-production work of Bhola Shankar is happening at a faster pace.

Mega Prince Varun Tej joined August race. His action entertainer Gandivdhari Arjuna is heading for August 25th release across the globe. The makers wrapped up the shooting formalities recently. One more Mega hero Vaisshnav Tej joined August race recently. He completed the shooting formalities of Adikeshava and the film is gearing up for August 18th release. The makers will make an official announcement for the same very soon.

This would be the first time, five Mega heroes will be seen testing their luck in a month with their respective films.