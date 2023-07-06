Project K Is The First Indian Movie At Comic-Con

Vyjayanthi Movies is ambitiously producing their Golden Jubilee film Project K prestigiously with Pan India stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone playing the lead roles.

This unique sci-fi entertainer becomes the first ever Indian movie to achieve the feat of making its arrival at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023. The makers chose the event to introduce the story to a global audience. The announcement poster presents Prabhas’ character in a powerful manner. It’s actually a caricature of the star.

This indeed is a proud moment for all the Indian audiences who have been wanting to see Indian Cinema on the global map. The event will be attended by Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and director Nag Ashwin.

Besides revealing the title, the makers will also unveil the trailer and release date of the movie during the function on the 20th of this month.