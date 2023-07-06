Purandheswari meets Nadda, assures him of unwavering commitment

Former Union minister and BJP senior leader, Daggubati Purandhewari met BJP national president J P Nadda in Delhi on Thursday. She is on a tour to Amarnath along with her husband and former minister Dr Daggubati Venkateswara Rao.

Ending her trip, she arrived in the national capital and met the party national president. She thanked Nadda for reposing faith in her leadership. She was appointed as the president of the BJP AP unit recently.

After meeting Nadda, she tweeted on her twitter handle saying, “I assured him of my unwavering commitment towards the responsibility. Even as I work to strengthen the BJP in AP, I shall also work towards safeguarding the interests of AP and Andhrites.”

Ahead of the 2024 general election, the BJP leadership had changed the party presidents in the two Telugu States. Incumbent Bandi Sanjay was dropped and union minister G Kishen Reddy was appointed as the new president of the party in Telangana.

In Andhra Pradesh, the party had dropped former MLC Somu Veerraju as the party president and appointed Purandheswari as the new president.

It is alleged that Veerraju had failed to cement the relationship with the Jana Sena in the state, which is the alliance partner. Veerraju is also accused of being friendly with the ruling YSR Congress, which most of the BJP activists could not digest.

There were several complaints against Veerraju for his soft approach towards the YSR Congress in the state. Though national president Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have criticised the YSR Congress-led government in the state, it was alleged that Veerraju remained soft.

It is now to be seen how Purandheswari would lead and build the party in the state, particularly during the election season.