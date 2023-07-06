Even policemen resorting to suicide in Jagan’s rule, says Lokesh

Expressing serious concern that even policemen do not have security in the Jagan Mohan Reddy rule, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday said that policemen too are resorting to suicides.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Buchireddypalem in combined Nellore district during his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that at one time when a policeman was facing a problem the entire force in the whole State used to react and take some remedial measures. “Now even a policeman resorts to suicide there is no response from anyone. This is the prevailing situation in the State. When the police do not have any security one can easily imagine the common man,” Loeksh commented.

Regretting that a unable to endure the pressure mounted by the local YSRCP leaders in Tadipatri in Ananthapur district, local Dalit police inspector, Ananda Rao, has committed suicide, Lokesh said “Though Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is doing injustice to all your Lokesh will certainly do justice and the TDP will certainly come to the rescue of the family members of Ananda Rao,” Lokesh said.

Stating that immediately after the TDP assumes power, an investigation will be ordered into the reasons for Ananda Rao resorting to such an extreme step, Lokesh said that Minorities too do not have security in Jagan’s rule. Asking as to why the welfare schemes which were in force earlier were withdrawn by Jagan, the TDP general secretary said that soon after the TDP is back in power all these schemes will be reintroduced.

As Lokesh entered Buchireddypalem, he was given a warm welcome by the local TDP leaders. As the TDP national general secretary is on his pada yatra, people gathered in large numbers on either side of his way and began raising complaints against the State Government. They said that the revision of power charges and various taxes being imposed on them have become a huge burden on them. Responding to their complaints, Lokesh said once the TDP is into power again all the taxes will be reduced.